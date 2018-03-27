5 Dapper Vintage Timepieces from the Analog/Shift x J.Press Pop-Up

J.Press brought in watch e-tailer Analog/Shift last weekend at its recently opened New York flagship—located in the WASP-y enclave of the Yale Club in Midtown Manhattan—to offer a curated selection of watches for J. Press clients. The appeal of a great vintage watch—a tried-and-true style timepiece that has endured, if not grown, over time—has a lot in common with J. Press’s menswear. Since 1902, the Ivy League favorite has been dedicated to crafting exemplary renditions of staples like gray wool sack suits and seersucker blazers that are free from any unnecessary bells and whistles. As the saying goes, if it ain’t broke . . .

Analog/Shift specializes in the horological equivalent of J. Press’s timeless threads: a tightly edited selection of coveted vintage sport watches. So it only seemed natural for these two arbiters of iconic design to join forces. Here, Analog/Shift’s COO, Jacob Sotak, highlights five of the standout timepieces selected for the event, all of which are still available on the site, except for the Omega “Meister” Constellation Dial.