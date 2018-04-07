5 Dive Watches That Made a Splash at Baselworld 2018

The watch fair's emphasis on classic watches with tried-and-true functionality translated into a slew of new diver's timepieces.

view slideshow
Diving Watches

Rather than devoting their energies to esoteric functionality, watchmakers who showed at last month’s Baselworld watch fair in Switzerland focused on tried-and-true models with classic features. Dive watches, in particular, emerged as a 2018 favorite. The category’s no-fuss sensibility didn’t stop some brands from adding a dash of high complications to the mix (here’s looking at you, Angelus), but with summer coming up, sporty-chic dive models that look as good on the beach as they perform underwater are de rigueur.

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector