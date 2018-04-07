5 Dive Watches That Made a Splash at Baselworld 2018

Rather than devoting their energies to esoteric functionality, watchmakers who showed at last month’s Baselworld watch fair in Switzerland focused on tried-and-true models with classic features. Dive watches, in particular, emerged as a 2018 favorite. The category’s no-fuss sensibility didn’t stop some brands from adding a dash of high complications to the mix (here’s looking at you, Angelus), but with summer coming up, sporty-chic dive models that look as good on the beach as they perform underwater are de rigueur.