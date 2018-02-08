5 Groundbreaking Men’s Watches Released in 2018

The Geneva watch show, Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), introduced quite a few stunning new timepieces—watches that offered novelties in both appearance and function. There were world firsts like A. Lange & Söhne’s Triple Split and Audemars Piguet’s RD#2 Ultra-Thin Perpetual Calendar. Moreover, precision timekeeping advancements in mechanical watchmaking were revealed with Gruebel Forsey’s Balancier D’Égalité and Urwerk’s AMC. The latter regulates a mechanical watch to an atomic time standard—the most accurate time known. And F.P. Journe’s LineSport Monpoussoire Rattrapante presented an even more complicated caliber than its F.P. Journe Monopusher Split-Seconds Chronograph—a modern sport watch housing a classically designed movement.