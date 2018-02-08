5 Groundbreaking Men’s Watches Released in 2018
These trailblazers broke records, claimed world firsts, and introduced innovations to iconic historical watch creations.
The Geneva watch show, Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), introduced quite a few stunning new timepieces—watches that offered novelties in both appearance and function. There were world firsts like A. Lange & Söhne’s Triple Split and Audemars Piguet’s RD#2 Ultra-Thin Perpetual Calendar. Moreover, precision timekeeping advancements in mechanical watchmaking were revealed with Gruebel Forsey’s Balancier D’Égalité and Urwerk’s AMC. The latter regulates a mechanical watch to an atomic time standard—the most accurate time known. And F.P. Journe’s LineSport Monpoussoire Rattrapante presented an even more complicated caliber than its F.P. Journe Monopusher Split-Seconds Chronograph—a modern sport watch housing a classically designed movement.