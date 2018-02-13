5 New Women’s Timepieces That Are More Than Just a Pretty Face

Women’s watchmaking was taken to new heights at Geneva’s Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) with the debut of exceptional creations that combine artistic high-jewelry techniques with horological prowess. Van Cleef & Arpels debuted a women’s version of its Midnight Planétarium astronomical timepiece for its female clientele while keeping it similar in appearance, and Audemars Piguet unveiled a long-awaited Royal Oak Concept for women 16 years after it was introduced for men. Bulgari created a women’s minute repeater with the serious collector in mind. And while Richard Mille set diamonds in carbon for the first time, Cartier created what might be the most Instagrammable timepiece of the year.