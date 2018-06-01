5 Watches Perfect for University Graduates

It’s that time of year. University students around the globe have earned their degrees and put in the foundation work on the road to their future success. Timepieces have been the go-to graduation gift for generations, in part because they also offer a touch of sophistication for those entering the work force. But the real reason that gifting a college student a wristwatch is a time-honored tradition, is that a timepiece is the perfect way to remind your budding alum about the value of time. While a Swiss watch may sound like a big splurge—and, indeed, often is—plenty of brands have recently introduced more accessibly priced models aimed at youthful buyers, be they fans of sports watches, dress styles, or stylish combinations of the two.