5 Watches with Aventurine Dials, Watchmaking’s Celestial Finish

Like the night sky, deep blue aventurine material bears a subtle twinkling, attracting watchmakers seeking poetic ways to illustrate time. Though it has played a role in artful watch dials for years, this year saw a burst of watchmakers using the decorative finish. The use of aventurine dates back as far as the 17th century when it was invented by the Miottis, a glassmaking family in Venice who was granted the exclusive license for the material by the doge. In recent years, it has become a popular material in both men’s and women’s timepieces.

One of the most extraordinary examples of its use this year is in Van Cleef & Arpels’ release of the Lady Arpels Planétarium celestial timepiece, which replicates the orbit of the planets and matches the complication of Van Cleef’s men’s Midnight Planétarium. The shimmering material has also been favored by Parmigiani Fleurier and Jaquet Droz, which have used aventurine on their dials for several years. This year, even more traditional brands, including German watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne, are introducing it in new collections.