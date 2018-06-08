5 Wristwatches Just in Time for Father’s Day

Socks, ties, and barbecue accessories are nice, but if you really want to up your game this Father’s Day, consider giving your dad a gift that’s both practical and symbolic: a stylish timepiece. The industry’s finest makers have refashioned their most popular icons this year in brand-new collections that retain the essential characteristics of their best sellers, refined for modern-day tastes. The best part is most of these pieces remain incredibly affordable. Whether he’s an Anglophile with a taste for pilot’s watches, a suit-wearing businessman with a penchant for the icons of watchmaking, or a weekend warrior who loves to dive, the following handsome timepieces fit the bill perfectly.