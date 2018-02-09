8 Fun Facts About Omega’s History as Official Timekeeper of the Olympics

Omega has been the official timekeeper of the Olympics since 1932, with 2018 marking the Swiss watchmaker’s 28th time keeping score of the games. The brand has just announced that it will continue the legacy through 2032 to mark a full 100 years as the Olympic timekeeper. Over the years, timing the games has changed significantly, evolving from stopwatches in the ’30s to new technology developed this year that measures every moment of the race. In the Olympics, every second matters. Here is a brief history of how Omega has perfected its ability to tell who will take home the gold.