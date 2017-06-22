Two-Tone Revival—the ‘80s Watch Trend is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Brands are turning to the heyday of ‘80s excess with this latest trend that’s sweeping through the watch industry.

By on June 22, 2017
Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Automatic Skeleton

For the vast majority of brands, two-tone watches were a trend that came and went in the ‘80s and ‘90s—which is why it’s somewhat surprising that it’s making a significant comeback in 2017. Brands like Roger Dubuis, Zenith, and Girard-Perregaux have all hopped on the bandwagon alongside industry giants like Omega and Rolex who’ve maintained the option through and through. Of the many to head to market this year, here are our five favorites that give a tasteful nod to the ‘80s.

