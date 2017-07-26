5 Rugged (Yet Refined) Field Watches of 2017

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Of the many classifications of watches, the field watch category remains the most fluid. Bearing a number of similarities to pilot’s watches, the modern field watch is defined by both its utilitarian design and rugged construction. This inherent simplicity—devoid of precious metals or elaborate complication—means it isn’t a category we cover with great frequency.

That said, they’re a welcome change of pace for those heading out into the great outdoors and who don’t want the heft of a chunky dive watch on their wrist. Of the many more entry-level offerings available, here is a selection of rugged field watches that don’t sacrifice fit and finish or attention and detail simply for the sake of utility.

