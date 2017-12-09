Cartier Previews New Crash and Baignoire Women’s Watches Ahead of SIHH

Three years ago, Cartier formally revisited its legendary-shaped watches by reintroducing a skeletonized version of the innovative Crash design, first introduced in the 1970s. It also vowed to resurrect a new shaped collection each year going forward. Last year, it relaunched the iconic Tank with a line ranging from steel to diamond pavé models. At SIHH this January, Cartier will launch five limited-edition shaped watches in its Libre collection—four in the Baignoire shape and one in the Crash style. All are women’s interpretations, and all but the new Crash contain quartz movements.