Cartier Previews New Crash and Baignoire Women’s Watches Ahead of SIHH
The famed jewelry brand returns to iconic shapes with its new women’s offerings.
Three years ago, Cartier formally revisited its legendary-shaped watches by reintroducing a skeletonized version of the innovative Crash design, first introduced in the 1970s. It also vowed to resurrect a new shaped collection each year going forward. Last year, it relaunched the iconic Tank with a line ranging from steel to diamond pavé models. At SIHH this January, Cartier will launch five limited-edition shaped watches in its Libre collection—four in the Baignoire shape and one in the Crash style. All are women’s interpretations, and all but the new Crash contain quartz movements.