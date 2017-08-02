7 Double Tourbillon Watches — Because Two is Better Than One

Why have one tourbillon when you can have a pair?

By on August 2, 2017
Louis Moinet Sideralis EVO

Now that the tourbillon has become standard fare amongst luxury watch brands, a number of Haute Horlogerie masters have turned to the old adage, two is better than one. While still created as a “because we can” exercise in technical mastery, the concept behind a double tourbillon is a good one. A single tourbillon is designed to offset the impacts of gravity on the balance wheel’s oscillations, thus theoretically improving accuracy. A pair operating as a team should thus increase this counteraction.

That said, there are a vast number of chronometer-certified non-tourbillon watches out there; likewise, many tourbillons are not able to attain said certification despite the technical promise of their egineering. Still, the tourbillon still maintains a high level of cachet, and for those wanting to level up from the land of the single tourbillon, we’ve compiled our seven favorite contenders.

