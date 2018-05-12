Green Zone: Watchmakers Go Crazy For the Season’s Hottest Hue

Among mechanical watchmakers, trend can be a dirty word. Why emphasize something fleeting in a timepiece designed to run in perpetuity? But that doesn’t mean the high-end watch industry is immune to shifting tastes. On the contrary: Blue, for example, has reigned supreme in recent years as the trade’s favored color palette for dials, straps and accent details. As the timepieces from brands like Glashütte, MB&F, H. Moser & Cie, Rolex, and Frederique Constant below testify, however, green‚ in all its myriad variations, is quickly becoming a serious contender. And 2018 couldn’t be a better year to branch away from the blues.