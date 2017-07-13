Must Visit: The Patek Philippe Art of Watches Grand Exhibition 2017 Opens in New York

VIEW SLIDESHOW

On June 13th, Patek Philippe opens the doors to the largest single-brand watch exhibition we’ve seen stateside in recent history. Taking over the massive footprint of Cipriani’s on 42nd street in New York, a series of 10 rooms spread over two floors gives attendees an intense immersion into all things Patek Philippe.

The brand has shipped a significant number of timepieces to Manhattan from the Patek Museum in Geneva, and many North American collectors have loaned historically significant watches that many of us will never again have the chance to see first-hand. We’ve taken an initial pass through the exhibition, compiling a list of must see items you won’t to miss when you visit the show.

The Art of Watches Grand Exhibition is open July 13th to 23rd at Cipriani’s on 42nd Street in New York, daily from 10am to 7pm.