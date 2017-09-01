Not-So-Standard Time: The Season’s Top 5 Watch Trends

VIEW SLIDESHOW

For the most part, the watch industry is far less seasonal than the fashion realm. Sill, there’s certainly such a thing as a summer watch, a fall watch, and so forth. Your favorite bright diver will look great on the beach in shorts and flip-flops, but in some cases, that sort of piece won’t translate to your heavy woolen outerwear. With that in mind, here are a few seasonally appropriate trends in the industry that will be fitting options as the weather begins to cool.