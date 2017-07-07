12 Epic and Unique Watches Heading to Auction at Only Watch 2017

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Forty-seven watches and two spectacular clocks make up the year’s docket for the Only Watch charity auction, ranging from unique dial variations of existing pieces to completely unique creations produced specifically for the event. Founded in 2005 to support the Association Monégasque Contre les Myopathies­—a charity funding research in muscular dystrophy—the Only Watch auction brings together luxury watch brands and the collecting community like no other event on the planet.

A chance to acquire a unique piece of haute horlogerie and support an important charity has driven bidders in past years to break numerous sales records. Looking at this year’s docket, we expect to see at least a few chart-topping bids come the big event on November 11.