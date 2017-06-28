In Discussion: What if You Could Only Wear One Watch?

VIEW SLIDESHOW

We’ve all heard varying forms of the question uttered over the years. What’s your favorite watch?, or If you could only have one watch what would it be? are questions often thrown at journalists and collectors. These are often met either with a heavy sigh, a pensive gaze, or on very rare occasion, a clear answer.

But what is the answer to the age-old question? Though certainly a matter of personal taste, we reached out to an eclectic mélange of figures from across the industry for a snapshot of what industry legends like Laurent Picciotto, George Bamford, and others believe could be their “one watch to rule them all.”