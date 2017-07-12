Patek Philippe Unveils Nine New Timepieces at the Opening of Grand Exhibition in New York

VIEW SLIDESHOW

The Art of Watches Grand Exhibition 2017 was created as a showcase of the brand’s impressive history and technical prowess. Commemorating the occasion, Patek Philippe has unveiled nine new limited-edition men’s and ladies’ timepieces for the U.S. market as well as 17 rare handcrafts pieces that will be on display. Ranging from a simple steel pilot’s watch to an astonishing and complex chiming world timer, the brand once again proves themselves as being paramount in their field.

The Patek Philippe Art of Watches Grand Exhibition runs from July 13th to 23rd 2017 at Cipriani’s on 42nd Street in Manhattan.