Hands of Royalty: A History of Noteworthy Timepieces Commissioned by Royals

The artisanship, innovation, and rarity of fine timepieces have made them objects of fascination for many discerning crowned heads of state, both historical and contemporary. Over the years, many royals have commissioned leading watch brands to forge unique and often astoundingly complex examples of horological art. Fortunately, some of these companies have kept meticulous records that illustrate just how far watchmakers past and present have gone to satisfy royal tastes in timekeeping.