Perennial Favorites Among Perpetual Calendars

Though they are sometimes maligned as hard to set and hard to read, traditional perpetual calendars also possess a powerful appeal. Unlike simpler complications that are relatively easy to fathom, the slow-moving levers and cams in a perpetual calculate the lengths of the different months with a degree of mystery to most owners. On the outside, the technical air conveyed by multiple dials, arrayed like a dashboard has matured into an aesthetic code of its own, which is riffed upon by various makers. In these four classics, the look is, if nothing else, complicated, which is exactly what the owner of a perpetual calendar seeks.