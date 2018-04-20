Rush of New GMT Watches Reflects Renewed Devotion to Practicality

In keeping with the Swiss watch industry’s renewed embrace of practical timepieces with useful functionality, models featuring the dual-time GMT function are a bonafide trend this spring. Rolex pioneered the quintessential traveler’s tool watch in 1955, with its introduction of the GMT-Master, the first watch to keep time in two time zones, but scores of watchmakers have introduced their own takes on the classic complication in the intervening decades. This year’s veritable flood of dual-time wristwatches includes pieces from the usual suspects—like TAG Heuer—as well as those not typically associated with the category, such as Hermès.