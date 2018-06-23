Space Invaders: Watchmakers Revisit Their Fascination with the Stars
The year’s newest timepieces testify to Switzerland’s enduring love for watches that take their cues from the heavens.
The watch industry’s fascination with the cosmos, coupled with a desire to render it in miniature, continues to be a prime focus of the mechanical watchmaking renaissance. From Omega’s Dark Side of the Moon anniversary edition and Van Cleef & Arpels’ marvelous functional planetarium for the wrist to Louis Moinet’s Skylink that encapsulates a piece of space history, astronomically inspired timepieces remain an enduring obsession among the Swiss, who consistently turn out a plethora of new models paying homage to the stars—and for good reason. Over the past 20 years, demand for mechanical watches boasting a relationship to the heavens has soared. Beam us up!