Stone Free: 8 Ladies’ Watches That Fly Under the Radar

Time and time again, we hear the same thing: “Why do all watch brands think that all women want their watches covered in diamonds?” Indeed, it’s asked by more women with a passion for horology than we can count. It’s no secret that many men at the helm of the Swiss watch industry remain a bit archaic in their thinking, but we are beginning to see a shift in how the women’s watch segment is being populated. Of the many recent releases that ditch gem-setting in favour of traditional watchmaking finishes, here are six of our current favorites.