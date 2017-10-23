The Must-Watch Lots Selling Alongside Paul Newman’s Daytona This Week

With the upcoming Phillips Winning Icons—Legendary Watches of the 20th Century auction kicking off Thursday, October 26, all eyes remain on the hero lot: Paul Newman’s own Rolex Paul Newman Daytona. That said, the auction contains a total of 50 lots, plenty of which are worth more than a cursory glance. This past week, we took a moment to examine the catalog, selecting a small cluster of lots that could be a smart buy while the rest of the room focuses their attention on the potentially record-breaking Rolex.