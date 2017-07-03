The Red, White, and Blue Watches of 2017—Just in Time For Independence Day

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Rather than sticking with dive watches, pilot’s watches, or other themed compilations, we decided to have a little fun with this week’s roundup of watches worth coveting. We’ve seen shades of green and brown becoming an ongoing dial trend so far this year, though there’s still room in everyone’s watch collection for a little red, white & blue—whether on a single piece or by occupying a few slots of your watch case. A good red dial can be hard to come by—the more difficult of this list to find by far—but we still managed to source a healthy smattering of options to satisfy your inner patriot.