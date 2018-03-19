Watch Out: 5 Timepieces to Debut at Baselworld This Week

The 2018 edition of Baselworld watch fair, which opens March 22 in Basel, Switzerland, will be a leaner and meaner affair than past years. Expect fewer exhibitors—reportedly half as many as the 1,300 that showed in 2017. But between Rolex, Patek Philippe, Hublot, Chopard, Bulgari, Zenith, and others, plus a thriving community of boutique watchmakers exhibiting in an area dubbed Les Ateliers, Baselworld is still one of the Swiss watch industry’s most important platforms to introduce new collections and catch up on the latest buzz. Here, we offer a sneak peek at five models set to make their debut this week in Switzerland.