When Cars and Watchmaking Collide

Automotive partnerships continue to play a significant role in the watch industry, though some brands are taking less conventional approaches to this long-standing trend. In 2017 we’ve seen cutting-edge materials from the auto industry crossing over to movement components, seat stitching techniques being used for watch straps, and even automotive design teams taking on the case and dial creation of a new timepiece. It’s been an exciting year all around, especially for the many watch enthusiasts out there with a penchant for speed.