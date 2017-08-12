A Case for Variety: 5 Women’s Watches with Quick-Changing Strap Options

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Of the many trends to circulate in ladies’ watches this year, the biggest by far was the integration of quick-change strap systems to make women’s watches more versatile. Gone are the days of taking your watch to the watchmaker for something so simple as a strap change; now, countless brands have created their own versions of a quick-release, ensuring that coordinating a watch with a pair of shoes or handbag is easy as pie.

While this list could safely go on for miles, we took a few key considerations into account before something made the cut—in particular, sturdiness of the mechanism and ease of execution. Trust us when we say that not all quick-change straps are created equal.