George Bamford to Offer Customizable TAG Heuer Monaco, Autavia, and Carrera Watches

Our last few chats with George Bamford had us thinking that this latest announcement was only a matter of time. When interviewing him about his personal collection, we saw a genuine passion for vintage chronographs from Heuer. And when discussing his new collaboration with Zenith (also part of the LVMH group, TAG Heuer’s owners), he was quite candid in saying that there were more interesting things coming down the pipeline.

Announced this past Thursday, there’s now an online configurator on the Bamford Watch Department website, allowing customers to alter TAG Heuer’s reissues of the Monaco and Autavia chronographs—as well as the simple time and date Carrera Calibre 5 (from 3,750GBP)—in a very significant fashion. The color of everything—from the piece’s dial, hands, indices, date wheel, and logo—can be picked from a selection of over 10 options.

Customization remains a hot-button topic throughout the watch industry, but now more than ever brands are starting to get onboard with the concept. We’ve seen larger houses like Vacheron Constantin and Jaeger-LeCoultre expand their bespoke offerings in recent years, and even smaller outfits like Angelus, De Bethune, and others have been opening up opportunities for clients to create their own unique pieces upon request. While some collectors still prefer the “as designed from the factory” approach, at this stage of the game, we cannot ignore the fact that watch customization is here to stay.