Toys of Summer: IWC Introduces a Sporty New Yacht Club Chronograph

Summer style for men usually consists of some combination of the following: aviator sunglasses, a crewneck tee, chinos, the latest sneakers and—last but not least—a handsome timepiece.

With its 43.5 mm stainless steel case, blue dial, and sturdy blue rubber strap, the new summer edition of the Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph from IWC Schaffhausen will be a welcome addition to any summer wardrobe.

Introduced earlier this month, the $12,100 model is derived from the original Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph, which made its debut “in 2010, adding a more sporty and dynamic angle to the otherwise classically elegant Portugieser family,” says IWC creative director Christian Knoop. “At the same time, it paid tribute to the club watches from the 1970s, when IWC used to have a line of sport watches called Yacht Club, Polo Club and Golf Club.”

The latest iteration is notable for its sporty aesthetic with a quarter-second scale for measuring short times—an ideal companion for your next yachting adventure. It also features the manufacture caliber 89361 with flyback functionality, which indicates the measured hours and minutes together on a subdial at 12 o’clock.

Also new for the summer 2018 is a seasonal collection of matching fabric straps—in blue and light grey—that clients can use to switch up the look of their timepieces during the warm weather months.

The straps are designed to accommodate classic pieces from IWC’s most popular collections, including the Pilot’s Watch Mark XVIII and Pilot’s Watch Chronograph (which are compatible with four strap options: blue, light grey, blue with light grey trim and light grey with blue trim); the Portofino Automatic and Portofino Chronograph and the Portugieser Chronograph (which come with two strap options: blue and light grey).

“The Portugieser Chronograph, for example, is usually worn on a black alligator leather strap,” Knoop says. “By fitting it with a textile strap from our Summer Editions, you can add fresher and lighter colors, and create an overall look that goes well with a more casual summer outfit. At the same time, the textile strap is highly comfortable to wear during hot summer days, and enables you to take your watch with you even when going to the beach or on a sailing trip.”