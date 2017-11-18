Vacheron Constantin Expands Travel-Ready Overseas Collection Ahead of SIHH

It was just shy of two years ago when Vacheron Constantin unveiled its full refresh of the Overseas collection—a collection including a healthy assortment of complications including a 3-hand date, a chronograph, and a world time model, all equipped with a unique patented quick-change strap system. The previous Overseas series—prior to its grand update—also included a perpetual calendar and a dual time model, and ahead of SIHH, the brand has unveiled a successor to latter in three different dial colors (from $24,700.)

The most significant change from its predecessor (visually speaking) is the reduced clutter found on its dial. In its prior form, the Dual Time included subdials for its date, for its 2nd time zone, for its AM/PM indication, and for a large power reserve indication at the 9 o’clock position. As you can see on this latest release, the 2nd time zone has been moved to a central hand, AM/PM is now indicated by a pointer where the power reserve once was, and the date subdial is now practically located at 6 o’clock.

At a technical level, we also note advancement in the form of a new caliber, dubbed the 5110 DT. The caliber is an extension of the 5100 found in the 3-hand version that launched in early 2016, and like its sibling, it offers a power reserve of 60-hours, operating at 4Hz. As with the balance of the collection, each Dual time model will come with a rubber strap, a leather strap, and a steel (or gold) bracelet, all of which can be interchanged quickly without the use of tools.