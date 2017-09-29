Watch of the Week: The D. Candaux 1740 ‘The First 8’ Is a Work of Asymmetrical Genius

The name David Candaux falls into that unique “if you know, you know” category of high watchmaking. With David being one of the chief talents behind the Jaeger LeCoultre Hybris Mechanica Grande Sonnerie and creator of the caliber powering MB&F’s HM6, as well as being one of the core members of the Fonderie 47 project, even if you’re unfamiliar with him by name, you’ve no doubt seen his work.

Earlier this year, David unveiled the first timepiece to ever bear his name, the D. Candaux 1740 “The First 8,” and after some minor refinements of the prototype, the first of the eight-piece limited edition (217,000CHF) is ready for public consumption. This past Thursday, David passed by our New York office so we could take a closer look at the highly anticipated creation.

Though much of the written content about the 1740 speaks to the watch’s technical achievements, actually seeing it in the metal just hammers home how unique the piece is. Its bridges are inclined by 3 degrees in relation to its mainplate, creating a sort of cascading effect that is further accentuated by David’s proprietary finishing technique—something he refers to as “Côtes du Sollidat.” Its subdial for time indication is equally complex, as David opted for a domed grand feu enamel dial requiring significantly more time and care to produce.

The mounting of its flying tourbillon—prominently displayed through an aperture in the dial—is equally complex. The titanium tourbillon cage itself follows the same 3-degree incline as the bridges, whereas its balance is inclined at 30 degrees. As the second hand makes its full rotation, clearance between the cage and the hand is slender to say the least, yet the overall thickness of the 1740 is a very modest 12.65 mm. As a point of reference, the other inclined tourbillon we reviewed earlier this year from Greubel Forsey is 13.65 mm thick, with an additional sapphire dome on its caseback that pushes the overall thickness to 16.03 mm to accommodate the inclined tourbillon.

Technical highlights aside, the ergonomics and wearability of the 1740 are equally impressive. The slight incline of its dial toward the wearer is instantly noticeable when the piece is on the wrist, and David’s patented retractable secret crown—one that raises up and out of the case when pressed—makes winding and setting the piece a breeze while keeping it on one’s wrist. According to David, the angle of the case lugs will slightly increase for the final production pieces compared to the final prototypes we were examining—though even as-is, the watch wears very comfortably on any wrist size.

These first eight pieces will be the only examples that David will produce in a steel case with this hand-grained rose-gold dial. A numbered series will follow shortly afterward in a platinum dial (as seen in prototype form), though unique customized offerings will also be available upon request.