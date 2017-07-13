Watch of the Week: Armin Strom Skeleton Pure

Earlier this year Armin Strom threw its hat into the customization ring in a big way, launching a web-based configurator for six of their core models. Not one for half-measures, the brand’s configurator is one of the most extensive we’ve seen to date, allowing prospective buyers to alter the color of not only the dial and hands, but also of numerous movement components.

The novel customization concept quickly caught our attention, especially considering these one-off pieces are no more expensive than the equivalent “off the shelf” variant. With custom being the new it word of the watch industry, we suspect the offering will do well, however we thought it best to take a closer look at a customized piece for this week’s installment of Watch of the Week.

How It Looks

Considering the wide range of colors available in the configurator, or test model—an Armin Strom Skeleton Pure—arrived in a very understated guise. A transparent sapphire outer dial ring provides ample visibility to the rhodium plated mainplate and bridges, both of which also have the option of physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating in a variety of colors. Setting it apart from other Skeleton Pure models, this example uses a black PVD Edge-series case with a notched bezel design.

Looking closely at the Skeleton Pure’s movement, the brand continues to excel when it comes to design and finishing. By producing all of their components in-house, the fully integrated manufacture can keep a close eye on production quality, and as most of their watches use skeletonized movements there’s little room for error. It’s also this in-house production capability that allows them to take on a custom approach such as this so easily. Depending on the model chosen, a customized piece from Armin Strom takes between 5 and 8 weeks to produce once the order is placed.

How It Works

The Skeleton Pure is on of Armin Strom’s many high-spec calibers, boasting an 8-day power reserve held in its two mainsprings visible through skeletonized barrels. The hand-wound caliber offers a simple 3-hand time indication, with running seconds being displayed in a subdial at 9 o’clock alongside its power reserve indicator.

Collectors wanting a customized Armin Strom have a range of calibers to select from. The range begins with the simple Manual model, which is hand-wound with a 5-day power reserve (from 9,167CHF) through to the Armin Strom Tourbillon (from 81,481CHF) powered by the ATC11-S caliber, which is effectively a variant of the movement in the Skeleton Pure with a tourbillon added to the equation.

How To Pair It

As you can imagine, the sky really is the limit here. Given the inherently edgy nature of Armin Strom’s offerings you’re better leaning to the casual side—perhaps pairing with a new item from the Louis Vuitton × Supreme collaboration we recently featured. If purple, blue, orange, or shades of grey are preferred colors in your wardrobe, you’ll be able to build out your Armin Strom watch accordingly. It’s a prime candidate for coordinating with a playful pair of statement shoes, or other equally edgy accessories.



Where To Get It

Though you can build the Armin Strom of your dreams online, retailers are not left out of the equation. Once ordered, clients can choose to pick up their new watch at the Armin Strom retailer of their choosing, or they can opt to pick it up in Switzerland at the factory, where they will be invited on a tour of the brand’s extensive facilities.