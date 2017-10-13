This Is Why You Need to Attend WatchTime New York This Saturday

Kicking off with an opening reception this evening and then opening to the public Saturday, October 14, from 11 am to 5 pm, WatchTime New York is collecting some of the watch industry’s best and brightest under one roof at Gotham Hall—a rare occasion not to be missed by anyone with a passion for horology.

Not only will boundary-pushing watchmakers like Kari Voutilainen and Romain Gauthier be on the show floor, but attendees will also have the opportunity to see some of the year’s most noteworthy releases in metal for the first time in North America. Among others, the freshly launched MB&F Legacy Machine Split Escapement will be on display at the brand’s booth.

Also on the list, the quartet of beautiful blue-dialed pieces recently unveiled by A. Lange & Söhne will be on hand—though the elegant and complex Handwerkskunst will require a walk up to their boutique—as well as Bremont’s first-ever moon-phase complication (the 1918 limited-edition chronograph). Plus, a brand-new dial configuration of the Chronoswiss Grand Flying Regulator Skeleton will be presented for the first time.

Specific pieces aside, the fair will also be a prime opportunity to get a more thorough immersion in the collections of your favorite brands, both big and small; a total of 30 will have display booths set up at the fair. Long-standing houses like Jaeger-LeCoultre and Omega will be showcasing their wares alongside much smaller independent firms, including Peter Speake-Marin, Moritz Grossmann, and even Pennsylvania-based RGM. Rather than making the rounds of boutiques to decide on your purchase, a visit to Gotham Hall will provide ample opportunity to weigh out the options for your next timepiece acquisition.

Have a skim through our extensive gallery for a look at more of the pieces that will be on display at WatchTime New York 2017.