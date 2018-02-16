Africa
7 Amazing Adventures for 2018
Get ready, get set… these are the high-octane experiences to book this year.
The Top 21 Places to Travel in 2018
From unstoppable Caribbean isles to cities with something to celebrate, Robb Report presents the most exciting destinations of the year ahead.
Why Rwanda Should Be Next on Your Safari Wish List
In the Virunga Mountains and beyond, upscale lodges are fueling Rwanda’s rise as Africa’s unlikeliest new safari star.
The Stars of Southern Africa: 3 Stellar New Safari Lodges
The wild meets the wonders of modern hospitality at these luxurious new adventure retreats.
Sneak Peek: Inside Botswana’s Newest Safari Lodge
The wildlife-rich Okavango Delta has a new high-end home base for safari-goers.
Africa’s Most Stylish Safari Lodges
New lodges from Rwanda to Botswana are taking the concept of creature comforts to wild new heights.
Inside Singita’s Super-Exclusive Serengeti House
One of East Africa’s most sophisticated safari stays has unveiled a striking redesign.
Now’s Your Chance to Vacation on a Distinctly African Private Island
This year, head to Mozambique’s tropical waters and adventurous beaches for a unique island getaway.
Bespoke List: The 11 Travel Experts You Need to Know Before Your Next Trip
From safari specialists to Italy insiders, these are the travel pros you want planning your next adventure.
