Airbus
Robb Report’s 10 Top Aircraft-Concept Stories of 2017
From a remote-controlled passenger drone to a NASA business jet without a sonic boom, these are the aircraft concepts that Robb Report readers viewed most this year.
Airbus Is Serious About Unsnarling Your Commute
The global aviation company and its various partners are making flying cars and helicopter ride-sharing a reality.
Perlan 2 Glider Sets Altitude Record
Airbus Perlan Mission II is an initiative to fly an engineless glider to the edge of space.
The Sky’s the Limit for New Private-Jet Interiors
The good life is getting better as new technologies are elevating the comforts and conveniences of private travel.
Airbus Reveals High-Speed Helicopter Project Racer
Airbus is developing a faster and more efficient helicopter that will be flying by 2020.
Airbus Launches Airbus Corporate Helicopters
The new helicopter brand will provide buyers with top-shelf craftsmanship and customization, and individualized customer service.
Pagani’s Sky Ceiling for the Airbus ACJ319neo Jet
New Infinito interior by Pagani for the Airbus ACJ319neo corporate jet feels like flying with the top down.
Airbus Launches ACJ330neo Corporate Jet
Neo version of its proven A330 jet features a spacious, customizable cabin.
Helicopter Service On Demand
The Voom app allows travelers to book helicopter transportation on demand.
