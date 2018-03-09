Slideshows
Top Vehicles at the 2018 North American International Auto Show
From the latest coupes to concepts, here are the cars that caught our attention.
Audi R8 V10 Spyder: The No. 4 Car of the Year
“So fun it can’t possibly be German.” —Julian Shles
Audi R8 V10 Spyder at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]
This 540 hp iteration of the R8 claimed 4th place at this year’s competition.
Why the Audi Sport Lineup Is Perfect for Purists
The race-inspired models stay true to the marque while giving BMW M and Mercedes-AMG cars serious competition.
The New Audi R8 V10 Spyder Weaves Its Way through Aspen
The 540 hp roadster rips through the Rockies while eliciting envy along the way.
6 Machines That Inspire the Desire for Motion
From cutting-edge cars of today to tomorrow’s conceptual conveyances, these examples really move us.
The New Audi A7 Sportback Is Simply Complex
The futuristic four-door is defined by simplified lines and a new level of semi-autonomous driving features.
The 2019 Audi A8L Will Propel a New Level of Autonomy
The futuristic sedan is set to be the first series production car to meet SAE International’s Level 3 automation standards.
Take Your Fall Leaf-Peeping Trip to the Next Level with this $79,000-a-Night Package
Guests will enjoy a private helicopter tour, Michelin-starred meal, and a drive home in a 220 hp 2017 Audi TT Roadster convertible.
