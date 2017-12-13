Slideshows

Art & Collectibles

Not-Just-for-Junior Cars

A disappointing gift prompted Nathan Redfeam, a cofounder of the Harrington Group, to go into the business of building and selling fully functional half-size automobiles—or, as the company calls them, Junior Cars ($10,995 to $12,399). Years ago, he surprised his nephew with a toy version of a classic car. The car was expensive, but to […]

Clock
Art & Collectibles

Riveting Replica

Amalgam Fine Model cars of Bristol, England, is offering an exact one-fifth-scale replica of the Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic ($260,000), a styling tour de force from the mid-1930s that has become one of the world’s most valuable collector cars. Bugatti built only four Atlantics, two of which have survived in their original condition.  Amalgam can […]

Clock
View More

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries