Hamming It Up The latest whimsical creation from London’s Firmdale Hotels opened in June in the city’s Soho neighborhood, a short walk from Piccadilly Circus. Ham Yard Hotel (www.hamyardhotel.com)—the company’s eighth property in London—is expansive by Firmdale standards, with 91 guest rooms, 24 apartments, and more than a dozen boutiques. Firmdale properties (which also include the Crosby […]

GRAYCLIFF JOHN HOWARD GRAYSMITH BUCCANEER AND CANNON John Howard Graysmith was a Caribbean pirate who commanded the schooner Graywolf before being captured and eventually pardoned by the British. He settled down in Nassau in 1740 and founded what has become the Graycliff restaurant, hotel, and cigar factory. Graycliff’s newest cigar is named in his honor […]

Characteristics A wonderfully meaty cigar made with a Costa Rican wrapper, Honduran binder, and Nicaraguan filler. For smoking after sundown. Insider’s Tip Originally made specifically for Enrico Garzaroli, who owns Graycliff Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas. If you like the old-style full-bodied Cubans, you’ll like these. Eight sizes; the 7 1/8 x 48 Salomon, a double-tapered […]

Characteristics This powerhouse is ideal for those who constantly ask, “Don’t you have anything stronger?” The shadowy, dark, rough-textured Costa Rican wrapper—a sterile hybrid of topmost Cuban-seed corojo—hints at the power to be unleashed with the very first puff. Cuban-seed Cameroon, Ecuadorian ligero (the strongest leaf of the plant), and a touch of soothing Philippine […]

