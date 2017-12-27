Baltic Yachts
Abeking & Rasmussen
From our Best of the Best roundups of superyachts and sailing yachts to cutting-edge new concepts, these are the stories that Robb Report readers viewed most this year.
Marine
Fast and Funky Baltic Yachts Pink Gin VI
The 175-foot Pink Gin VI from Baltic Yachts is the world’s largest carbon-fiber sloop with and features a unique interior.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Marine
Hop Aboard Eclectic Sailing Yacht Pink Gin VI
Dozens of interesting materials, from salmon skin to crystal chandeliers, gave Pink Gin VI the most unique interior at the Monaco Yacht Show.
Best of the Best
More of the Best of the Best 2017...