Benetti
Robb Report’s 10 Top Concept-Yacht Stories of 2017
Ranging from a 42-foot day boat to a 460-foot gigayacht, these are the concept-yacht posts that Robb Report readers browsed most this year.
Leaders of Luxury: Vincenzo Poerio on the Importance of Innovation in Yacht-Building [Video]
The CEO explains why profits are not what motivates a company like Benetti.
Tour The Yachts of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
Robb Report highlights eight yachts to climb aboard at this week’s show.
Dive Into This Yacht’s Ultimate Seaside Pool
With its monster-size freshwater pool, Benetti’s Seasense reinvents the superyacht beach club.
Benetti’s Se77antasette Concept is a Superyacht That Takes Inspiration from Mexico’s International Airport
Designed by Fernando Romero, it features a massive glass observation dome and next-generation ventilation.
Benetti Sells Superyacht FB276
Benetti’s new 207-foot custom superyacht features an owner’s deck that will set new standards for open space.
Two Benetti Yachts Customized Two Different Ways
Two new Benetti Fast 125 superyachts are cut from the same cloth, but have very different personalities.
The Robb Perfect 10: July 2017
Here’s what the editors are obsessing about this summer.
Benetti Launches Fast 125 Lejos 3 Superyacht
Lejos 3, the fourth in Benetti’s Fast 125 superyacht line, splashed in Italy.
