Bentley
Bentley Continental Supersports: The No. 6 Car of the Year
“Bentley has bridged the gap between a luxury sedan and a performance sports car, appealing to an entirely different audience.” —Randy Nichols
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Bentley Continental Supersports at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]
The most powerful Bentley in production finished 6th at this year’s event.
5 Classic Cars in Competition at Bonhams Scottsdale Auction
A fearsome lineup of collectible cars will cross the block in January.
The Waiting Game: When to Buy the Sports Car You’re Craving
Timing is everything when deciding on the latest from luxury and high-performance marques.
Robb Report’s SUV of the Year: The Rocky Road to Perfection
The first annual Robb Report SUV of the Year competition recognizes the automotive industry’s fastest-growing segment.
Cars Owned By Elton John and Former Beatles to Top the Chart at Auction
Presented by Bonhams, the automotive trio will also share the stage with a pair of prancing horses.
6 Machines That Inspire the Desire for Motion
From cutting-edge cars of today to tomorrow’s conceptual conveyances, these examples really move us.
The 700 Club: A Collection of Current Cars with More than 700 hp
These six automotive monsters—from Hellcat to Chiron—are terrifyingly powerful.
The New Continental Supersports: Bentley’s Current King of the Road
The 700 hp heavyweight punches from zero to 60 in 3.4 seconds and tops out at 209 mph.
Best of the Best