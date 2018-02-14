Slideshows
Argonaut Cycles Is Creating Some of the Most Captivating Custom Bikes Around
The custom bicycle manufacturer recently upped the ante with new test rides and an improved braking system.
Bicycle Built for You: How Alchemy Bicycle Company Creates Its Bespoke Rides
Denver-based Alchemy completely hand-builds its artisan bikes right down to the frame’s tubes and joints.
Ferrari’s Latest Prancing Horse Gallops on Two Wheels Instead of Four
Created by Ferrari and Italian bicycle builder Bianchi, this carbon-fiber road bike is engineered for diehard cyclists and triathletes.
Pininfarina Introduces the Limited Edition Elettronica E-Bike at the Eurobike Show in Germany
This electronic bike is beautiful, but it’s also designed with performance and comfort in mind.
Ai Weiwei’s $30,000 Bicycles Are Functional Flights of Fancy
The artist’s limited-edition bicycles represent the human need for freedom and expression…
Three New Electric Bicycles That Are Generating Lots of Buzz
These three new models should contribute to the growing popularity of battery-powered bicycles. Electric bikes certainly are not new. In the late 1890s, at least three inventors drew up plans and applied for patents. But their machines couldn’t compete with the automobiles that arrived on the scene at about the same time, and so electric […]
