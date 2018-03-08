Slideshows
Top Vehicles at the 2018 North American International Auto Show
From the latest coupes to concepts, here are the cars that caught our attention.
BMW M760Li xDrive: The No. 7 Car of the Year
“It may be whale sized, but it’s a killer whale.” —Roy Arnold
BMW M760Li xDrive at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]
This powerful version of the 7 Series earned 7th place.
Top Car Tech at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show
The Las Vegas exhibition is still the place for automotive manufacturers to announce their latest advances—at least for now.
A Road Warrior Refined: The 600 hp BMW M5 Recaptures Its Swagger
The sixth-generation executive race car redefines the model’s distinctive drive experience.
BMW Brings Its Augmented Reality Car Visualizer App to Apple iOS
You can explore a full-size virtual i3, i3s, or i8 from home using your late generation iPhone or iPad.
Why the 2018 BMW Alpina B7 Is a Car to Covet
The refined four-door checks all of the boxes when it comes to an exclusive driving experience.
Robb Report’s SUV of the Year: The Rocky Road to Perfection
The first annual Robb Report SUV of the Year competition recognizes the automotive industry’s fastest-growing segment.
Top Vehicles Unveiled at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
From BMW’s i8 Roadster to a posh new Porsche, these are the cars to catch at this year’s exhibition.
Best of the Best