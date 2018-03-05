Bovet
Bovet Releases the Refined Edouard Bovet Triple Time Zone Tourbillon at SIHH
Aesthetics upstage mechanics in the brand’s latest complication.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
When Cars and Watchmaking Collide
These 11 watches prove crossover between automotive and high watchmaking has never been stronger.
Bespoke List: 7 Luxury Watch Brands Offering Beautifully Bespoke Creations
These masters of watchmaking will create anything your heart desires.
Bovet Presents Timepieces to Ben Stiller and Cuba Gooding Jr. at TIFF Gala
The celebrity duo receives a pair of Bovet watches in thanks for their ongoing support of Artists for Peace and Justice.
Watch of the Week: Bovet Récital 20 Astérium
Bovet focuses on the night sky with this new masterpiece.
Vintage Finds: A Patek Philippe Watch & Jewelry Set, a Gold Zenith El Primero, and a Bovet Chronograph
We round out the week with a few of our favorite vintage watches currently up for sale…
Underdogs of Geneva: 8 Watches You May Have Missed During SIHH 2017
We count down our 8 favorite new releases that flew under the radar this past month in Geneva…
This Is the Sixth—and Sleekest—Watch Ever from Bovet Fleurier and Pininfarina
Though much slimmer than prior editions, Bovet’s OttantaSei timepiece brims with technical details…
Bovet’s New Shooting-Star Timepiece Is Out of This World
The Bovet Récital 18 The Shooting Star is one of the brand’s most popular models to date…
Best of the Best