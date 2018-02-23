Bracelets
Top 6 Pearl Stories from 2017
Fresh, cool, and never stuffy, these pearl designs are made for today.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Iconic Designers David and Sybil Yurman Talk Jewelry, Art, and Their New Book
The authors share never-before-seen photos and sketches from their latest book, David Yurman Cable.
Jessica McCormack’s New Chi Chi Collection Has All the Luck
The London-based designer’s new collection of everyday diamonds was inspired by ancient Chinese fortune-telling sticks.
Sneak A Peek at Bold New Gold Jewelry
VanLeles Diamonds reveals pieces from the upcoming Makeda collection, inspired by powerful African women that have shaped history.
Bold & Beautiful: David Webb Expands Its Woodworks Jewelry Collection
The new Shoulder Cuff, Ski Slope ring, and Bridge ring add architectural depth to the collection.
Trend to Watch: Power Cuffs
Five formidable cuffs that illustrate this head-turning trend…
Seven Jewelry Designs for the Year of the Rooster
Seven inventive depictions of this year’s symbolic animal…
Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Spessartite
Get to know this fun, fiery orange gemstone…
The 9 Jewelry Trends You Need to Know for 2017
Top industry experts—from designers to auction specialists—call out the trends to watch this year…
Best of the Best