Breitling
Then and Now: Meet the Breitling Navitimer Rattrapante
A closer look at what made the Navitimer one of the most iconic pilot’s watches of all time.
Vintage DC-3 Airplane Traveling Around the World
Breitling started the tour in Geneva in March and will end up at the Breitling Sion Airshow in September.
Breitling’s DC-3 Is on Track to Become the Oldest Airplane to Circle the Globe
The watch manufacturer’s 77-year-old plane is now halfway through its Around-the-World Tour.
8 Amazing Dive Watches for the Adventurous Dad
This year, give dad a dive watch that is as rugged and ready for anything as he’s been through the years.
Vintage Finds: 6 Smart Watch Buys at Auction This May
These exceptional vintage timepieces have a chance of flying under the radar this May…
Luxury Watch Brands Offer Some Surprises at Baselworld Despite a Slowing Market
In what was expected to be another quiet year, brands like Patek Philippe and Hublot are pushing boundaries…
The 5 Best Vintage-Inspired Watches We’ve Seen This Year So Far
Upcoming Baselworld launches and earlier releases from SIHH prove the vintage-inspired trend is far from over…
Watch of the Week: Breitling Transocean Day & Date U.S. Limited Edition
Despite its reputation for technicality, Breitling keeps it simple for its new limited-edition timepiece…
Find Out What It’s like to Fly in Formation with the Breitling Jet Team
Our writer is a passenger while her pilot performs barrel rolls, loops, and other aerobatics…
