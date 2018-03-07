Brooches

Jewelry

Design Portfolio: Mineral Rites

The lapidary Bernd Munsteiner employs age-old techniques to uncover nature’s hidden works of art. The small German village of Idar-Oberstein, which is renowned for its surfeit of highly skilled gem cutters, traces its history in this exacting trade to the 15th-century discovery of once-bountiful agate mines. While these sources have all but been depleted, the […]

Clock
View More

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries