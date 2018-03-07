Brooches
5 Extraordinary Pieces of Jewelry by Avant-Garde Artists
What happens when skilled conceptual artists apply their talents to jewelry…
Jewelry Artist Wallace Chan’s Sizable New Brooch Can Be Worn or Displayed as Art
The cicada bijou of titanium and imperial jade perches on a bejeweled bamboo leaf…
Take a Peek at Six Incredible Jewels Appearing at the World-Famous TEFAF Art Fair
We highlight the must-see designs appearing at TEFAF’s first-ever fair in New York…
Own Some of The Reagans’ Favorite Jewelry and Collectibles
Fine jewelry, furniture, dedicated books, and art will be auctioned…
Best of the Best 2016: Style | Jewelry: Hemmerle
The latest creations from Hemmerle affirm the brand’s place as one of the most innovative jewelers…
Design Portfolio: Mineral Rites
The lapidary Bernd Munsteiner employs age-old techniques to uncover nature’s hidden works of art. The small German village of Idar-Oberstein, which is renowned for its surfeit of highly skilled gem cutters, traces its history in this exacting trade to the 15th-century discovery of once-bountiful agate mines. While these sources have all but been depleted, the […]
Expert Eye: A Place In the Sun
In its 53 years, Doyle has auctioned the estates of Gloria Swanson, Bette Davis, and other film legends…
Verdura Celebrates 75 Years with a Retrospective
The Manhattan exhibit highlights vintage designs and items from the personal collection of Duke Fulco di Verdura…
Designs from the Cartier Collection Coming to Denver
The French jeweler will exhibit a selection of its works this fall…
