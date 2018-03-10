Bugatti
5 Acclaimed Automobiles from the Bonhams Grand Palais Auction in Paris
These cars—from famed Italian, French, and German marques— were the lots we were looking at.
Parmigiani’s Bugatti Type 390 Brings Back Its Original Movement in an Updated Case
The radical movement that made this timepiece a star has been brought back in a more functional and wearable case.
Mullin Museum’s 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Named the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best
The quintessential classic took top honors out of a field that comprised Best of Show winners from competitions around the world.
The Top Car and Motorcycle Concepts We Covered in 2017
From a thrilling three-seater to a Lambo for the third millennium, these concepts are nothing short of captivating.
4 Concepts in Transportation That Fuel the Imagination
From a sublime submersible to a fanciful flying car, these ideas are ingenious.
The First Bugatti Type 55 Roadster Will Cross the Block in Scottsdale
Presented by Gooding & Company, the example initially appeared at the 1931 Paris Auto Show.
6 Supercars through the Ages to Rev Up RM Sotheby’s Sale
The iconic automobiles will compete for attention alongside highly collectible art and wine.
7 Audacious Million-Dollar Gifts
Does a $2.7 million gift fit in Santa’s sleigh?
Parmigiani’s Latest ‘Wrist Engine’ Draws Influence from the Bugatti Chiron
A new caliber and unique case design signal a new chapter in the Parmigiani Bugatti partnership.
