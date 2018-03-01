Bulgari
Bulgari Reveals New Plans for the Brand’s Icons
Marking 100 years of watchmaking, Bulgari’s Daniel Paltridge reveals its new watches for 2018.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Milan’s Most Fashionable Hotels
Here are the most stylish Milanese stays—no matter the season.
5 New Women’s Timepieces That Are More Than Just a Pretty Face
When high jewelry collides with high watchmaking, it can result in some truly exceptional creations.
11 Golden Globes Jewelry Looks We Loved
These 11 gorgeous looks brought extra glamour to the night’s all-black dress code.
Bulgari’s New Octo Watches are Made for Maserati Fans
The new GranLusso and GranSport models feature jumping hour mechanisms and retrograde displays.
When Cars and Watchmaking Collide
These 11 watches prove crossover between automotive and high watchmaking has never been stronger.
Space Race: The Never-Ending Battle for Ultrathin Supremacy
Competition among makers of ultrathin watches yields ever more slender margins of victory.
5 Gorgeously Gothic Jewels You Can Wear Past Halloween
Opt for elegance this season with these five sinfully stylish designs.
Bulgari Brings its Signature Brand of Italian Opulence to Beijing
The latest Bulgari Hotel outpost has just opened along the banks of the city’s Liangma River.
Best of the Best